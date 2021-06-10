Cosmo Specialty Chemicals launches after-wash laundry sanitizer - Fabritizer

Cosmo Specialty Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo Films, announced the launch of Fabritizer, an after-wash laundry sanitizer for germ-free clothing.

Forming a unique protective layer that stays up to 7 days even after ironing, Fabritizer kills 99.9% viruses, germs and bacteria and is AATCC 100: 2012 and 2019 Standard certified (tested at a Mumbai lab), making it a superior product in the market. It also gives protection against human Covid viruses (tested as per ISO 18184 standards at a Lab in USA).

Live on Amazon India on 3 June 2021, Fabritizer will be available on e-commerce giants including Flipkart and soon be launched on its own e-commerce platform across India.

Skinfriendly and ideal for bed linens, towels, baby clothing, innerwear etc., FABRITIZER is compatible with all detergents as well as machine and hand laundry and works in both hot and cold water. Free from Silver Technology and Phosphate, the product retains its effectiveness against odour causing germs and maintains a soothing and long-lasting fresh fragrance.

High quality and safe, Fabritizer is available for Rs. 299 for 480 ml and Rs. 499 for 960 ml on Amazon and Flipkart from 3 June 2021 onwards.

