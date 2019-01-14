CPI inflation declines to 2.19% in December 2018

Core CPI flat at 5.73% in December 2018

The all- general CPI eased to 2.19% in December 2018 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.33% in November 2018. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.65% and urban area 2.91% in December 2018 as against 1.71% and 3.12% in November 2018.

The core CPI inflation was flat at 5.73% in December 2018 compared with 5.70% in November 2018.

The cumulative CPI inflation was higher at 3.74% in April-December FY2019 compared with 3.25% in April-December FY2018.

Among the CPI components, inflation of and beverages increased to (-) 1.49% in December 2018 from (-) 1.69% in November 2018. Within the items, the inflation moved up for pulses and products to (-) 7.13%, vegetables (-) 16.14% and meat and fish 5.02%, while the inflation also declined for milk and products 0.85%, non-alcoholic beverages 3.96% and prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc 3.83%. On the other hand, the inflation declined for fruits to (-) 1.41%, oils and fats 1.41%, spices 2.84%, egg (-) 4.34% and sugar and confectionery (-) 9.22% in December 2018.

The inflation for housing eased to 5.32%, while that for miscellaneous items rose to 6.45% in December 2018. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for health increased to 9.02%, education 8.38%, household goods and services 6.38%, personal care and effects 4.58% and recreation and amusement 6.05%, while it dipped for transport and communication to 4.30% in December 2018.

The inflation for clothing and footwear was flat at 3.52%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light eased to 4.54% in December 2018.

