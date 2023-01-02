Antony Waste Handling gains on bagging order

Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 1.81% to Rs 312.35 after the company secured a contract for mechanical street sweeping of major roads above 18 meters in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area for seven years.

The company is required to conduct mechanized sweeping of about 161 km per day. The contract is worth approximately Rs 80 crore for concession period of seven years.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is one of the top five players in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management industry, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, primarily catering to Indian municipalities.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 29.27% to Rs 23.32 crore on 30.19% increase in net sales to Rs 199.84 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

