Cyient recognized as Rising Star for Managed Services in US region

Cyient has been recognized as the 'Rising Star' For Managed Services in the US region in ISG Provider Lens 2022 report on the Internet of Things - services and solutions.

The report highlighted Cyient's flexible deployments through usage-based modular services.

The suite of managed services offerings enables remote monitoring, predictive analytics, lifecycle cost modeling of IoT devices, and the range of offerings through strategic acquisitions as the basis for Cyient's recognition as a "Rising Star."

