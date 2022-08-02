Board of Hindustan Foods to consider fund raising options

-
-
On 09 August 2022The Board of Hindustan Foods will meet on 09 August 2022 to consider a proposal for obtaining an enabling resolution from the Shareholders for fund raising by the Company, by way of inter alia, issue of Equity Shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares/ fully or partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities through inter alia, a private placement or through one or more Qualified Institutions Placements(QIP's) or further public issue of equity I debt securities, preferential issue or a rights issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the Members at General Meetings or through Postal Ballot and further subject to such other Statutory /regulatory approval as applicable.
