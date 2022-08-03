Angel One provides business update for July

The overall average daily turnover stood at Rs 10,312 billion in July 2022, recording a 5.6% growth on a m-o-m basis.
The overall average daily turnover stood at Rs 5,337 billion in July 2021. The average daily turnover in F&O, cash and commodity segment rose 5.2%, 13.3% and 15.8% on a m-o-m basis to Rs 10,069 billion, Rs 34 billion and Rs 126 billion respectively.
The company's retail turnover market share in equity segment stood at 22% in July 2022, higher by 78 bps over preceding month. Its retail turnover market share in F&O, cash and commodity segment stood at 22%, 14.8% and 47.9%, recording increase of 78 bps, 62 bps, and 256 bps over last month.
