Angel One provides business update for July

Angel One announced that its client base rose to 10.75 million in month of July 2022, recording a 3.3% growth on a m-o-m basis. The company reported an average client funding book of Rs 14.28 billion in July 2022 compared to Rs 16.31 billion in June 2022 and Rs 15.55 billion in July 2021.

The overall average daily turnover stood at Rs 10,312 billion in July 2022, recording a 5.6% growth on a m-o-m basis.

The overall average daily turnover stood at Rs 5,337 billion in July 2021. The average daily turnover in F&O, cash and commodity segment rose 5.2%, 13.3% and 15.8% on a m-o-m basis to Rs 10,069 billion, Rs 34 billion and Rs 126 billion respectively.

The company's retail turnover market share in equity segment stood at 22% in July 2022, higher by 78 bps over preceding month. Its retail turnover market share in F&O, cash and commodity segment stood at 22%, 14.8% and 47.9%, recording increase of 78 bps, 62 bps, and 256 bps over last month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)