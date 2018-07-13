Cyient slips after weak Q1 results

Cyient fell 3.42% to Rs 716.65 at 10:55 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 32.67% to Rs 81.60 crore on 1.71% increase in net sales to Rs 1080 crore in Q1 June 2018 over Q4 March 2018.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 12 July 2018.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 18.66 points, or 0.05% to 36,529.75.
On the BSE, 38,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 733.50 and a low of Rs 708.90 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 887 on 11 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 475.20 on 27 September 2017.
Cyient provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management services to global industry leaders.
