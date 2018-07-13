Cyient slips after weak Q1 results

fell 3.42% to Rs 716.65 at 10:55 IST on after consolidated net profit fell 32.67% to Rs 81.60 crore on 1.71% increase in net sales to Rs 1080 crore in Q1 June 2018 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 12 July 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 18.66 points, or 0.05% to 36,529.75.

On the BSE, 38,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 733.50 and a low of Rs 708.90 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 887 on 11 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 475.20 on 27 September 2017.

