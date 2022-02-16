Cyient to launch Private 5G Networks CoE in collaboration with IIT, Hyderabad

Cyient announced the launch of its Private 5G Networks Center of Excellence (CoE) on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the CoE.

Cyient will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT Hyderabad for testing various digital use cases and interoperability with components from industry leaders.

CoE will combine Cyient's enterprise and network experience with IIT Hyderabad's research and technology expertise to develop and test Private 5G network solutions. Cyient was recently recognized as a Major Contender for 5G Engineering Services in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix, and, with the launch of the Private 5G Networks CoE, Cyient reaffirms its commitment to technological innovation and strengthens its collaboration with academia.

On a consolidated basis, the IT company's net profit rose 8.66% to Rs 131.80 crore on 6.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,183.40 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of Cyient were down 1.21% at Rs 884.60 on BSE. Cyient is a global engineering and technology solutions company.

