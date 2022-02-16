Cyient to launch Private 5G Networks CoE in collaboration with IIT, Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Cyient recognized as Expansive-Established player in ER&D and IoT Services
Cyient named a Major Contender for 5G Engineering Services
iEnergizer wins the award for Excellence in Customer Service in the Outsourcing Industry at 7th National Awards for Excellence in Outsourcing
Information Technology stocks gain
Cyient gains after Q2 FY22 PAT rises 5% Q-o-Q, hits record high
-
Cyient announced the launch of its Private 5G Networks Center of Excellence (CoE) on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the CoE.
Cyient will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT Hyderabad for testing various digital use cases and interoperability with components from industry leaders.
CoE will combine Cyient's enterprise and network experience with IIT Hyderabad's research and technology expertise to develop and test Private 5G network solutions. Cyient was recently recognized as a Major Contender for 5G Engineering Services in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix, and, with the launch of the Private 5G Networks CoE, Cyient reaffirms its commitment to technological innovation and strengthens its collaboration with academia.
On a consolidated basis, the IT company's net profit rose 8.66% to Rs 131.80 crore on 6.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,183.40 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021.
Shares of Cyient were down 1.21% at Rs 884.60 on BSE. Cyient is a global engineering and technology solutions company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU