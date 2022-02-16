Volumes spurt at Punjab & Sind Bank counter

Punjab & Sind Bank registered volume of 2.83 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76352 shares

CRISIL Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 February 2022.

Punjab & Sind Bank registered volume of 2.83 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76352 shares. The stock rose 5.96% to Rs.16.90. Volumes stood at 58530 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 4539 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1972 shares. The stock gained 6.41% to Rs.2,884.05. Volumes stood at 1030 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 13.54 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.96% to Rs.164.35. Volumes stood at 4.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd notched up volume of 19 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.147.40. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd notched up volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49810 shares. The stock rose 2.07% to Rs.532.40. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)