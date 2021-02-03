D B Corp Ltd up for five straight sessions

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 90.1, up 5.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.51% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% fall in NIFTY and a 0.24% fall in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.1, up 5.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.05. The Sensex is at 50387.73, up 1.18%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 7.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1762.5, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

