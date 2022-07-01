Datamatics positioned as Niche Player in Finance and Accounting BPO

-
By GartnerDatamatics Global Services announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting BPO. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.
Datamatics FAO solution enables finance leaders go deeper in digital finance by streamlining and automating CFO back-office operations. This enables finance leaders to respond with greater agility to changes in the business environment. Datamatics Intelligent Automation (IA) suite of products combines the capabilities of Datamatics TruBot RPA and TruCap+ IDP products along with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) models, allowing superior financial control through automation, insights, and predictions. Datamatics enables enterprises to manage larger transactional volumes with leaner teams, optimize cash flows while lowering revenue leakages, and adopt a highly systematic approach to maintain accurate documents for financial auditing.
