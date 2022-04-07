DCB Bank gains after RBI re-appoints Murali M. Natrajan as CEO & MD

-
DCB Bank advanced 2.89% to Rs 80.05 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) re-appointed Murali M. Natrajan as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a further period of two years from 29 April 2022 to 28 April 2024.
The re-appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank.
The net profit of DCB Bank declined 21.66% to Rs 75.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 96.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Total operating income rose 1% to Rs 878.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 869.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.
DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank with 367 branches across India as on 31 December 2021. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. DCB Bank has contemporary technology and infrastructure, including ATMs, internet banking for personal as well as business banking customers and mobile banking app.
