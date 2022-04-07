Lupin gains on launching Merzee capsules in U.S. market

Lupin rose 1.65% to Rs 785.70 after the global pharma major announced that the company is launching Merzee capsules, 1 mg/ 20 mcg, in the U.S. market, under exclusive license, marketing and distribution agreement with Slayback Pharma LLC.

Slayback Pharma LLC (Slayback) had earlier launched this product in the US in February 2021. Merzee (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate Capsules), 1 mg/20 mcg, a generic equivalent of Taytulla (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate Capsules), 1 mg/ 20 mcg of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International.

Merzee is an oral estrogen/ progestin combination oral contraceptive (COC) used by women to prevent pregnancy. One capsule is taken daily in order as provided in the blister pack.

As per IQVIA MAT February 2022, Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate Capsules, 1 mg/20 mcg (RLD: Taytulla) had estimated annual sales of $90 million in the U.S.

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.47% to Rs 545.52 crore on a 3.57% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,160.93 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

