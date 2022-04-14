Den Networks Q4 PAT rises 35% YoY

-
-
Den Networks reported 35.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.97 crore despite a 7% fall in revenue to Rs 303.46 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
On the segmental front, Cable distribution network revenue was Rs 289.01 crore (down 5.7% YoY) while that from Broadband business was Rs 14.45 crore (down 27% YoY) during the period under review.
Total expenses declined by 12.9% to Rs 281.34 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21, due to lower content cost (down 5.6% YoY), lower depreciation and amortisation expenses (down 46.4% YoY) and lower other expenses (down 4.9% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 50.42 crore, up by 54.5% from Rs 32.64 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company's consolidated net profit declined by 11.1% to Rs 175.95 crore on a 6.3% fall in revenue to Rs 1,225.60 crore in FY22 over FY21.
DEN is one of the largest national multiple system operators in India, involved in the distribution of digital cable television and broadband services.
The scrip fell 1.18% to end at Rs 42 on the BSE yesterday.
The Indian equity markets will remain closed on 14 and 15 April on account of Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.
