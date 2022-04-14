Aban Offshore to sell four rigs to ADES Saudi

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Drilling rises on acquiring offshore jack-up rig
Orient Press Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 248.07 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Aban Offshore reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.69 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 327.21 crore in the December 2021 quarter
-
The sale and purchase agreement between the parties were entered into on Wednesday, 13 April 2022.The board of Aban Offshore on 23 March 2022 approved the sale of rigs "Deep Driller 2", "Deep Driller 4", "Deep Driller 5", "Deep Driller 6" and "Deep Driller 8". Each rig is owned by a separate step down subsidiary of the company.
Following the board's approval, Aban Offshore on Wednesday, 13 April 2022, entered into an agreement with ADES Saudi to sell four rigs, namely, "Deep Driller 2", "Deep Driller 4", "Deep Driller 5" and "Deep Driller 6".
Aban Offshore will sell "Deep Driller 2" and "Deep Driller 4" rigs for Rs 198.12 crore each.
The "Deep Driller 2" rig contributed about Rs 4.11 crore or 0.7% of Aban Offshore's consolidated revenues in 2021-22. "Deep Driller 4" contributed about Rs 10.70 crore, or 1.83% to the consolidated revenues.
The rigs "Deep Driller 5" and "Deep Driller 6" will be disposed for Rs 205.74 crore each.
The "Deep Driller 6" rig contributed about Rs 55.63 crore or 9.52% of Aban Offshore's consolidated revenues in 2021-22. "Deep Driller 5" was out of contract in the last financial year.
The sale is expected to complete by 31 May 2022, the company said in a statement on Thursday, 14 April 2022.
The sale is subject to the approval of shareholders which is being sought through postal ballot process. The voting result will be disclosed on 26 April 2022.
Aban Offshore owns and operates several offshore drilling rigs, drill ships, and a floating production facility, 'Tahara'. It is engaged in exploratory services, drilling services, production of hydrocarbons and manning and management.
On a consolidated basis, Aban Offshore reported net loss of Rs 327.21 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 281.52 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales declined 36.28% to Rs 136.58 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Aban Offshore rose 0.36% to Rs 55.10 on Wednesday. The domestic stock market is shut tody on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and Mahavir Jayanti.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU