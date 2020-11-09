Dilip Buildcon advances on emerging as L1 bidder

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon gains on emerging as lowest bidder for EPC project
Dilip Buildcon climbs on emerging as L1 bidder for EPC project
Dilip Buildcon-HCC JV gets LOA for EPC project in Bihar
Dilip Buildcon spurts after JV gets LOA for EPC project
Dilip Buildcon jumps after JV emerges lowest bidder in construction project
-
Dilip Buildcon gained 2.48% to Rs 355.65 after the company emerged as lowest bidder in the tender floated by Mahanadi Coalfield (MCL) for development and operation of Siarmal Open Cast Project in Odisha.The announcement was made on Saturday, 7 November 2020.
Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 (lowest) bidder for mine developer cum operator (MDO) contract for development and operation of Siarmal Open Cast Project of Mahanadi Coalfield (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India (CIL) for 25 years. The contract value is Rs 37,215.54 crore (including GST).
The mineable reserve of the block to be exploited over a contract period of 25 years is 1091 million metric tons at a peak rated capacity of 50 MTPA (million tons per annum).
Dilip Buildcon is engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU