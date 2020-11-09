Dilip Buildcon advances on emerging as L1 bidder

Dilip Buildcon gained 2.48% to Rs 355.65 after the company emerged as lowest bidder in the tender floated by Mahanadi Coalfield (MCL) for development and operation of Siarmal Open Cast Project in Odisha.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 7 November 2020.

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 (lowest) bidder for mine developer cum operator (MDO) contract for development and operation of Siarmal Open Cast Project of Mahanadi Coalfield (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India (CIL) for 25 years. The contract value is Rs 37,215.54 crore (including GST).

The mineable reserve of the block to be exploited over a contract period of 25 years is 1091 million metric tons at a peak rated capacity of 50 MTPA (million tons per annum).

Dilip Buildcon is engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

