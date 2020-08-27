Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1278 cr NHAI road project in Karnataka state

-
Dilip Buildcon has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new HAM project viz. "4 laning from km. 42.000 to km. 80.00 of Dodaballapur Bypass to Hoskote section of NH-648 (Old NH-207) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Karnataka (Package-II) from the National Highways Authority of India.
The company bid project cost of Rs 1278 crore.
