Board of Zydus Wellness approves preferential issue of equity and fund raising up to Rs 750 cr

At meeting held on 27 August 2020

The Board of Zydus Wellness at its meeting held on 27 August 2020 has accorded its approval for undertaking the following activities to raise capital -

(1) to issue and allot 21.30 lakh equity shares at Rs 1643.10 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 349.98 crore on a preferential basis to Zydus Family Trust.

(2) to raise funds up to an amount of Rs 750 crore by issuing securities of the company.

The Board has decided to convene an EGM of members of the company on 19 September 2020 to seek approval of the members for the proposed fund raising activities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)