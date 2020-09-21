JUST IN
Dina Iron & Steel standalone net profit rises 438.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.03% to Rs 44.49 crore

Net profit of Dina Iron & Steel rose 438.10% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.69% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.02% to Rs 179.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.4957.80 -23 179.38239.25 -25 OPM %7.693.36 -2.882.50 - PBDT2.510.62 305 2.082.68 -22 PBT2.450.42 483 1.271.66 -23 NP2.260.42 438 0.921.16 -21

