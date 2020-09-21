Dina Iron & Steel standalone net profit rises 438.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.03% to Rs 44.49 crore

Net profit of Dina Iron & Steel rose 438.10% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.69% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.02% to Rs 179.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

