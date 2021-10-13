DMart spurts 22% in five sessions; hits record high

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) surged 8.76% to Rs 5152.65, extending gains for the fifth straight session.Shares of DMart have risen 22.14% in five sessions from its closing low of Rs 4,218.75 on 6 October 2021. In the past one month, the stock has climbed 30% compared with 4.53% rise in the Sensex.
The stock hit a record high of Rs 5,599.30 today. It has risen 164.33% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,949.30 hit on 19 October 2020.
The board of DMart will consider Q2 FY22 earnings on Saturday, 16 October 2021.
Earlier this month, the company disclosed that its standalone revenue from operations rose 46.6% to Rs 7,649.64 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. Its total number of stores as of 30 September 2021 stood at 246.
Avenue Supermarts is the owner and operator D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. As of 30 June 2021 the company has 238 stores with retail business area of 9.01 million sq. ft
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 137.9% jump in net profit to Rs 95.36 crore on 33.5% rise in net sales to Rs 5,183.12 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU