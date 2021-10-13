DMart spurts 22% in five sessions; hits record high

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) surged 8.76% to Rs 5152.65, extending gains for the fifth straight session.

Shares of DMart have risen 22.14% in five sessions from its closing low of Rs 4,218.75 on 6 October 2021. In the past one month, the stock has climbed 30% compared with 4.53% rise in the Sensex.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 5,599.30 today. It has risen 164.33% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,949.30 hit on 19 October 2020.

The board of DMart will consider Q2 FY22 earnings on Saturday, 16 October 2021.

Earlier this month, the company disclosed that its standalone revenue from operations rose 46.6% to Rs 7,649.64 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. Its total number of stores as of 30 September 2021 stood at 246.

Avenue Supermarts is the owner and operator D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. As of 30 June 2021 the company has 238 stores with retail business area of 9.01 million sq. ft

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 137.9% jump in net profit to Rs 95.36 crore on 33.5% rise in net sales to Rs 5,183.12 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

