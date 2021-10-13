Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 2.11 points or 0.05% at 4238.74 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 2.92%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.69%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.94%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.74%),DLF Ltd (down 0.17%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.17%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.98%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.41%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.32%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 536.35 or 0.89% at 60820.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 197.5 points or 1.1% at 18189.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 225.4 points or 0.76% at 29807.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 146.49 points or 1.61% at 9263.58.

On BSE,1824 shares were trading in green, 1437 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

