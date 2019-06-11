Domestic Automobile Output Tumbles 9.30% Over Year In April-May 2019

-
ALSO READ
H2 of FY2019 sees subduded growth across all segments of vehicles: SIAM
Industry, experts hail Delhi's draft electric vehicle policy
SIAM, CII urge govt to hold wider consultations, follow practical approach on electric vehicles
Switching to electric vehicles may improve air quality: Study
Volkswagen to manufacture mobile electric car recharging stations
-
Domestic passenger vehicle sales tumbled 20.55% to 239347 units in May from 301238 units in May 2018. Car sales fell 26% to 147546 units while Motorcycle sales dropped 4.89% to 1162,373 units, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Two-wheeler sales also declined 6.73% to 1726206 units while commercial vehicles sales fell 10% to 68,847 units.
On a cumulative basis, the domestic Automobile industry produced a total 4,879,375 vehicles including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in April-May 2019 as against 5,380,019 in April-May 2018, registering a de-growth (-) 9.31% over the same period last year.
The sale of Passenger Vehicles declined by 18.82% in April-May 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, the sales for Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle & Vans declined by 22.98 percent, 6.15% and 28.57% respectively in April-May 2019 over the same period last year.
The Commercial Vehicles segment saw a decline of 8.05% in April-May 2019 as compared to the same period last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) declined by 16.72% and Light Commercial Vehicles declined by 2.44% in April-May 2019 over the same period last year.
Three Wheelers sales also declined by 6.56% in April-May 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Three Wheelers, Passenger Carrier sales registered de-growth of 7.55% and Goods Carrier declined by 2.53% in April-May 2019 over April-May 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU