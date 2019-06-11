Domestic Automobile Output Tumbles 9.30% Over Year In April-May 2019

Domestic passenger vehicle sales tumbled 20.55% to 239347 units in May from 301238 units in May 2018. fell 26% to 147546 units while Motorcycle sales dropped 4.89% to 1162,373 units, according to data released by the (SIAM). Two-wheeler sales also declined 6.73% to 1726206 units while commercial vehicles sales fell 10% to 68,847 units.

On a cumulative basis, the domestic Automobile industry produced a total 4,879,375 vehicles including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and in April-May 2019 as against 5,380,019 in April-May 2018, registering a de-growth (-) 9.31% over the same period last year.

The sale of Passenger Vehicles declined by 18.82% in April-May 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, the sales for Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle & Vans declined by 22.98 percent, 6.15% and 28.57% respectively in April-May 2019 over the same period last year.

The Commercial Vehicles segment saw a decline of 8.05% in April-May 2019 as compared to the same period last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) declined by 16.72% and Light Commercial Vehicles declined by 2.44% in April-May 2019 over the same period last year.

Three Wheelers sales also declined by 6.56% in April-May 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Three Wheelers, Passenger Carrier sales registered de-growth of 7.55% and Goods Carrier declined by 2.53% in April-May 2019 over April-May 2018.

