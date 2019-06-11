Average AUM Rises Marginally Over Month In May, SIP Inflows Show Slight Decline

The latest data released by (AMFI) showed that the average Assets Under Management (AUM) of mutual funds were Rs 25.43 lakh crore in May, up marginally from Rs 25.27 lakh crore in the previous month.

Flows in equity mutual funds witnessed a spurt of 17.33% to Rs 5407 crore in May compared to Rs 4608.74 cr seen in April. Inflows in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) declined marginally to Rs 8183 crore in May from Rs 8238 crore in April.

