Dr Lal PathLab corrects after four-day rally

Dr Lal PathLabs fell 5.23% to Rs 3683 on profit booking after soaring in the past four sessions.

The stock had advanced 13.79%% in the past four trading sessions.

In the past one month, the stock has fallen 9.90% as against 2.47% decline in the Sensex. It has surged 8.62% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 31% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 58.025. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 3562.87, 3597.53 and 3578.67, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, Dr Lal Path Labs net profit jumped 10.56% to Rs 96.30 crore on 15.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 498.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Dr Lal PathLabs provides diagnostic healthcare services in India.

