Dr. Reddy's Labs announces launch of Albendazole Tablets in U.S.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Albendazole Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza Tablets, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Albenza brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $27 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Albendazole Tablets, USP are available in 200 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of two. Albenza is a trademark of Glaxosmithkline.

Albendazole is an anthelmintic drug indicated for treatment of parenchymal neurocysticercosis due to active lesions caused by larval forms of the pork tapeworm, Taenia solium. Its also used for treatment of cystic hydatid disease of the liver, lung, and peritoneum, caused by the larval form of the dog tapeworm, Echinococcus granulosus.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 April 2021. Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.15% to settle at Rs 5,101.35 yesterday.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations.

