Rain Ind rises after strong Q1 performance

Rain Industries gained 2.74% to Rs 184 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 103% to Rs 231.13 crore on 3.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3007.73 crore in Q1 March 2021 over Q1 March 2020.

On the segmental front, revenue from carbon was Rs 2140.16 crore (up 3.7% YoY), revenue from advanced materials was Rs 716.66 crore (down 10.4% YoY) and revenue from cement was Rs 334.94 crore (up 37.2% YoY) in the first quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 March 2021 stood at Rs 314.21 crore, up 94.7% from Rs 161.42 crore in Q1 March 2020.

Rain Industries is a vertically integrated global producer of a diversified portfolio of products that are essential raw materials. It operates in three business segments: Carbon, Advanced Materials and Cement.

