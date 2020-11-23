Dwarikesh Sugar jumps on commencing distillery plant with enhanced capacity at UP

-
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 2.08% to Rs 29.50 after the company announced commencement of distillery plant at enhanced capacity of 130 kilo liters per day (KLPD) at Dwarikesh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
The sugar producer has obtained necessary approvals from relevant authorities for commencement of distillery operations at enhanced capacity of 130 KLPD from the earlier capacity of 100 KLPD at Dwarikesh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh from 22 November 2020. This added capacity can be used for making a range of distillery products such as rectified spirit, ethanol, extra neutral alcohol, etc, the company announced on Sunday, 22 November 2020.
On a standalone basis, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' net profit soared 275.1% to Rs 17.74 crore on a 137.3% surge in net sales to Rs 417.39 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is a leading player in the Indian sugar industry, engaged in the manufacture of the finest grains of sugar, as well as allied products.
