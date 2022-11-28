EaseMyTrip introduces special programme for its elite customers

EaseMyTrip announced the introduction of EMTPRO - an invite only, special programme for its elite customers.

Under this programme, EaseMyTrip's customers will be enrolled into a 'Refer Now & Earn Forever' programme.

Referrer will get exciting cash-backs on flights, hotels, holidays, buses and train bookings for a period of one year by referring a new user to book from EaseMyTrip website or mobile application.

In a bid to end the year on a high note, and provide its exclusive set of customers with an exciting opportunity, EMTPRO offers great discounts, referral scheme and various offers, that can be availed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)