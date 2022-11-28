Board of TIL approves onboarding of a strategic investor

At meeting held on 26 November 2022

TIL at its board meeting held on 26 November 2022 has decided to increase the authorized capital to infuse funds into the business of the Company, by bringing in a strategic investor, subject to shareholder and other requisite approvals. The capital is to be infused by Indocrest Defence Solutions, which is a part of Gainwell Group, headed by Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi.

