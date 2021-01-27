Endurance Technologies receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Endurance Technologies announced that CRISIL has upgraded the long-term rating for bank credit facilities and reaffirmed the short-term rating for bank credit facilities / Commercial Papers (CPs) of the Company.

The credit ratings for availing credit facilities from banks and issuance of CPs by the Company, are as under:

Aggregate amount of bank credit facilities rated - Rs. 918.03 crore Aggregate amount of CPs rated - Rs. 100.00 crore Long-Term Rating for bank credit facilities - CRISIL AA+/Stable (upgraded from CRISIL AA/Positive) Short-Term Rating for bank credit facilities /CPs - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)