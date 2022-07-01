Engineers India signs agreement with CSIR-CSIO

For joint commercialization of earthquake warning system

Engineers India (EIL), New Delhi & CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh, signed an agreement for joint commercialization of Earthquake Warning System.

The company is engaged by CSIR-CSIO as the technology commercialization partner for next five years on 30 June 2022.

Under this agreement, CSIR-CSIO and EIL will jointly commercialize the technology of Earthquake Warning System (Technology "EqWS" developed by CSIR-CSIO is in operation for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation since August 2015). This agreement will not only help save lives in future but also help both the organizations to increase the scope of application areas e.g. critical infrastructures/installations where this technology can be put to use.

