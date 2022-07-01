Engineers India signs agreement with CSIR-CSIO

-
ALSO READ
International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Naga Vara Aparna Akula receives the IET India Young Women Engineer Award 2021
RITES signs MoUs with CSIR-CRRI, IIT-R to explore opportunities in infrastructure sector
Nifty below 18,000; IT shares fall for third day
Bajaj Finance, LTTS, Tata Elxsi in focus
Natco Pharma signs license agreement with Medicines Patent Pool, Switzerland
-
For joint commercialization of earthquake warning systemEngineers India (EIL), New Delhi & CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh, signed an agreement for joint commercialization of Earthquake Warning System.
The company is engaged by CSIR-CSIO as the technology commercialization partner for next five years on 30 June 2022.
Under this agreement, CSIR-CSIO and EIL will jointly commercialize the technology of Earthquake Warning System (Technology "EqWS" developed by CSIR-CSIO is in operation for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation since August 2015). This agreement will not only help save lives in future but also help both the organizations to increase the scope of application areas e.g. critical infrastructures/installations where this technology can be put to use.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU