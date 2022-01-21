EPFO Added 13.95 Lakh Net Subscribers In November 2021

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio adds 6.49 lakh wireless subscribers in August: TRAI
Atal Pension Yojana Adds More Than 28 Lakh Subscribers In First Five Months Of Current Fiscal
Nifty November 2021 futures trade at discount; India VIX rises 3%
Nifty November 2021 futures trade at discount; India VIX tumbles 5%
Eicher Motors advances after November 2021 VECV sales grow 10% Y-o-Y
-
The provisional payroll data of EPFO released on 20th January 2022 highlights that EPFO has added 13.95 lakh net subscribers during the month of November 2021, showing an increase of around 2.85 lakh net additions over the previous month of October, 2021 with a growth rate of 25.65%. Year-on-year comparison of payroll data also shows an increase of around 3.84 lakh in net payroll additions in November, 2021 as compared to 10.11 lakh net subscribers added during the previous year in November, 2020.
Of the total 13.95 lakh net subscribers added during the month, 8.28 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time. Approximately 5.67 lakh net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by changing jobs within the establishments covered under the purview of EPF & MP Act, 1952. The subscribers opted to continue their membership with EPFO by transferring their PF accumulations from previous to present PF account instead of applying for final withdrawal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU