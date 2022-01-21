EPFO Added 13.95 Lakh Net Subscribers In November 2021

The provisional payroll data of EPFO released on 20th January 2022 highlights that EPFO has added 13.95 lakh net subscribers during the month of November 2021, showing an increase of around 2.85 lakh net additions over the previous month of October, 2021 with a growth rate of 25.65%. Year-on-year comparison of payroll data also shows an increase of around 3.84 lakh in net payroll additions in November, 2021 as compared to 10.11 lakh net subscribers added during the previous year in November, 2020.

Of the total 13.95 lakh net subscribers added during the month, 8.28 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time. Approximately 5.67 lakh net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by changing jobs within the establishments covered under the purview of EPF & MP Act, 1952. The subscribers opted to continue their membership with EPFO by transferring their PF accumulations from previous to present PF account instead of applying for final withdrawal.

