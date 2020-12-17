EPL receives global recognition for its fully recyclable Platina Tube

-
EPL has received global recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), USA for its Platina Tube with an HDPE closure.
EPL's Platina is the first fully sustainable and completely recyclable tube in the world, including shoulder and cap, to get this recognition.
It is the only tube to have an integrated shoulder INNER BARRIER LINER (IBL) that is also recyclable in HDPE recycle stream. This is a big step forward as it allows the total tube to be recycled in a single recycle stream.
