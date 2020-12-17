Shoppers Stop allots 2.13 cr rights equity shares

Shoppers Stop announced that the Right Issue Committee of the company at its meeting held on 17 December 2020 has approved the allotment of 2,13,68,982 rights equity shares of Rs. 5 each at a price of Rs 140 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 135 per rights equity share).

Accordingly, pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the paid up share capital of the company stands increased from 8,79,89,928 equity shares of Rs 5 each to 10,93,58,910 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

