Escorts to announce Q4 earnings on May 13

Escorts said that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, 13 May 2022, inter-alia, to consider approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022.
The board shall also consider and recommend the payment of dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
After trading hours yesterday, Escorts informed that Escorts Agri Machinery will increase the prices of its tractors, effective 20 April 2022. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants.
"There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the continuing inflation, the company said in a statement.
Escorts had recorded 18.3% YoY decline in total tractor sales in the month of March 2022. The company sold 10,074 units during the period under review as compared with 12,337 units sold in March 2021.
Domestic tractor sales in March 2022 stood at 9,483 tractors (down 19.2% YoY). The company had exported 591 tractor units in March 2022 (down 2.6% YoY).
The Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.
Escorts' consolidated net profit dropped 32.36% to Rs 193.71 crore on a 2.83% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,984.28 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 1541.40. It has traded in the range of 1523.70 and 1555 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU