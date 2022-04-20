Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 554.3 points or 2.3% at 24695.36 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 4.51%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 3.27%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.81%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.69%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 2.41%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.34%), Bosch Ltd (up 2.03%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.88%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.55%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (down 0.99%), turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 535.69 or 0.95% at 56998.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.9 points or 0.83% at 17099.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 334.72 points or 1.16% at 29204.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 90.59 points or 1.05% at 8682.54.

On BSE,2101 shares were trading in green, 790 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

