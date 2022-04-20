Mastek gains after Q4 PAT rises 6% QoQ

Mastek rose 2.56% to Rs 2880.35 after the company reported 5.7% rise in net profit to Rs 88.2 crore on a 5.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 581.5 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.
Total EBITDA improved by 13.7% to Rs 138.6 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 122 crore in Q3 FY22. Total EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter was 23.1% as compared with 21.9% recorded in the same period last year.
In dollar terms, the company's revenue was $77.2 million (CC growth of 5.3% QoQ).
The company added 49 new clients in Q4FY22. Total active clients during Q4FY22 was 450 as compared to 421 in Q3FY22.
As on 31 March 2022, the company had a total of 4,977 employees as against 4,785 employees as on 31 December 2021. The LTM attrition rate remained unchanged at 28% in Q4 FY22 as compared with Q3 FY22.
Net cash balance (after adjusting for debts) stood at Rs 603.3 crore as on 31 March 2022 as compared to Rs 715.4 crore at the end of 31 December 2021.
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per share during the quarter ended March 2022. This dividend together with interim dividend of Rs 7 per share results in total dividend payout for the year of Rs 19 per share.
Hiral Chandrana, global chief executive officer, Mastek, said: Our strong performance is demonstrated in FY22 by revenue growth of 26.8% and an annual EBITDA Margin of 21.2%. Mastek's ability to execute business process transformation services and our differentiation in Oracle Cloud has helped us win some large deals and grow accounts during the year.
We are witnessing strong demand acceleration as reflected in our record 12 months order backlog of US$ 193.8 million as of March 2022.
Mastek is an IT company providing enterprise digital and cloud transformation services to the Government/ public sector, health and life science, retail and financial service sectors. The company's service offering includes, application development, Oracle suite & cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing and agile consulting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU