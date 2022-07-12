Eureka Forbes appoints Pratik Pota as MD & CEO

With effect from 16 August 2022

Eureka Forbes announced the appointment of Pratik Pota as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for a term of 5 years with effect from 16 August 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.

Until recently, Pratik was the CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. where he led the business to a comprehensive turn-around and transformation. Whilst at JFL, Pratik significantly accelerated growth of the Domino's franchise and expanded EBITDA margins to record highs. Under his leadership, the JFL brand portfolio expanded, and the company entered new markets, including Bangladesh and Turkey. Pratik also drove a major digital transformation at JFL that helped Domino's emerge as India's largest D2C brand. Propelled by these initiatives, JFL's market capitalization grew ten-fold during Pratik's tenure.

Before JFL, Pratik has held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel and Hindustan Unilever in a career spanning more than 30 years.

