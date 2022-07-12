Ramco deploys its Aviation Suite for Taiwan's Air Asia Company

Ramco Systems announced that it has successfully gone live at Air Asia Company (AACL), Taiwan's first privately-owned aircraft maintenance company catering to aircraft maintenance of commercial aircraft, helicopters, military and a designated 'Government owned contractor operated facility' (GOCO), with its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9, thereby automating and digitally transforming AACL's business processes.

With modules for Production Planning, Commercials, Maintenance Execution and Supply Chain Management, Ramco's one stop solution, Ramco Aviation Suite V5.9 replaced AACL's existing legacy system for proposal management, production Planning, heavy maintenance process for commercial aircraft, and interfaces with AACL's inventory management solution.

As a result, AACL has now recorded a 15% reduction in its production planning process. In addition, Ramco's next-gen innovations like its Mechanic Anywhere mobile app and real-time Dashboards together with the digital transformation initiatives for Task Card Management, Electronic Signoffs, enable the company to streamline communication between its departments, analyze manhour consumptions, track opportunity details, progress of work packages and report non-routine tasks on the go.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)