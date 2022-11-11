JUST IN
Business Standard

EUROPE Stocks edge higher

Capital Market 

European stocks were edge higher in choppy trade on Friday, 11 November 2022, as traders digest global equity rallies spurred by cooler-than-expected U. S. inflation data and easing of China Covid restriction even as growth data pointed to the U. K. entering a recession.

At 14:20 GMT, the pan European Stoxx 600 index added 0.02%, or 0.14 point, to 432.05. Germany's DAX index rose 0.25%, or 35.91 points, to 14,182.

France's CAC 40 index added 0.34%, or 22.19 points, to 6,579.02. The U. K.'s FTSE 100 index fell 0.46%, or 34.19 points, to 7,341.15. Switzerland's Swiss Market index fell 0.23%, or 25.85 points, to 11,094.64.

Richemont stocks soared 12% despite the Swiss luxury group reporting a rare loss during its first half after taking a substantial charge related to its exit from online fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter. Still, from its continuing operations, Richemont 's profit increased by 40% and profit margins improved.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 19:56 IST

