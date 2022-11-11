EUROPE Stocks edge higher

European stocks were edge higher in choppy trade on Friday, 11 November 2022, as traders digest global equity rallies spurred by cooler-than-expected U. S. inflation data and easing of China Covid restriction even as growth data pointed to the U. K. entering a recession.

At 14:20 GMT, the pan European Stoxx 600 index added 0.02%, or 0.14 point, to 432.05. Germany's DAX index rose 0.25%, or 35.91 points, to 14,182.

France's CAC 40 index added 0.34%, or 22.19 points, to 6,579.02. The U. K.'s FTSE 100 index fell 0.46%, or 34.19 points, to 7,341.15. Switzerland's Swiss Market index fell 0.23%, or 25.85 points, to 11,094.64.

Richemont stocks soared 12% despite the Swiss luxury group reporting a rare loss during its first half after taking a substantial charge related to its exit from online fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter. Still, from its continuing operations, Richemont 's profit increased by 40% and profit margins improved.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)