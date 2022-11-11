Hong Kong: Market surges on cooler US inflation data, China eases Covid measures

Also, boosting market sentiments was reports stated Chinese health authorities eased some of the COVID-19 curbs, including shortening quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travelers.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index spurted 1,244.62 points, or 7.74%, to 17,325.66. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index surged 450.18 points, or 8.31%, to 5,867.31. Overnight on Wall Street, U.
S. stocks jumped as consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months, the strongest signs yet that inflation was slowing.
Chinese state media announced on Friday that the country will reduce quarantine time for international travelers by two days. The revised rules state travelers will be required to stay at a quarantine facility for five days, shorter than the previous period of seven days, with a three day period of home observation.
Back to home, travel-related stocks jumped after reports that Beijing easing of its stringent Covid measures. Shares of Cathay Pacific jumped almost 3%, Air China rose more than 2%, China Eastern Airlines rose 6% shortly after the announcement. China Southern Airlines also gained more than 3%. Casino operators MGM China rose 8.4%, Wynn Macao rose 8.1%, Sands China jumped more than 11%, and Galaxy Entertainment rose 7.6%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU