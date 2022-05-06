Fairfax and Quess commit Rs 300 cr to set up paediatric specialty centre

Fairfax Financial Holdings (Fairfax) along with Quess Corp (Quess) announced the signing of a MoA with Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, to set up a paediatric specialty centre at its Kannigapuram campus. The proposed centre, which will be called the 'CMC Vellore Paediatric Specialty Centre', will have 350 beds covering a range of paediatric specialties.
Fairfax and Quess have pledged up to Rs 300 crore towards setting up this centre, with the vision to provide leading state-of-the-art paediatric medical and surgical services.
In addition to treatment, the centre will also focus on education, training and research. This will help meet the medical needs of patients coming not only from different parts of India but across the globe for consultation and treatment.
