SJVN bags its first ever wind-solar hybrid project

SJVN has bagged its first ever 30 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid project through a tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECT). The project was bagged @ Rs.2.54/Unit on Build, Own and Operate basis in the Tariff based competitive bidding process.
The tentative cost for Construction and Development of project is Rs.195 Crores and the project is expected to generate 79 MU's in the 1st year and on cumulative basis approximately 1860 MU's would be generated over a period of 25 years.
The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between the Company and SECI for 25 years. The Project shall be commissioned within a period of 18 months from the date of signing of PPA.
The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 90,993 tonnes of carbon emissions and will contribute in Government of India's mission of net zero carbon emission by 2070.
This project will assist the Company in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 500 GW by 2030 set by Government of India.
