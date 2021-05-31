India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Count Falls To 50 Day Low

India has reported lowest Daily New Cases in last 50 days with 1.52 Lakh cases. The country has recorded less than 2 lakh Daily New Cases for 4 continuous days now. A total of1,52,734 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload.

The Active Caseload has further decreased; 20,26,092 active cases have been reported today. A net decline of 88,416 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 7.22% of the country's total Positive Cases. India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 18th consecutive day. 2,38,022 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. A total of 85,288 more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

