Finance Minister Inaugurates National Infrastructure Pipeline Online Dashboard

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) Online Dashboard. The online dashboard is envisaged as a one stop solution for all stakeholders looking for information on infrastructure projects in New India.

The dashboard is being hosted on the India Investment Grid (IIG) (www.indiainvestmentgrid.gov.in). IIG is an interactive and dynamic online platform that showcases updated & real-time investment opportunities in the country.

