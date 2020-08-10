Kharif plantings see excellent spurt

According to kharif sowing data released by Agriculture Ministry on Friday, a total of 966 lakh hectares (lh) were planted till date, nearly 10% more than 878 lh sown in the corresponding week last year. The rice acreage jumped 17% over year to around 322 lh. Total under pulses so far is close to 120 lh as against 115 lh planted in the same period last year, up around 4%. In pulses, the acreage under moong has soared by 16.66% to 32.13 lh.

The area under coarse cereals is 160.43 lh, 3.66% over year. Maize acreage has edged up by 0.79% to 75.88 lh. Area under oilseeds has jumped 15.50% to 181.20 lh. The groundnut area is up 44% while soybean acreage is up 7.50%. In other commodities, cotton has covered 123.64 lh, up 4.13% while the area under sugarcane is marginally higher at 52 lh.

