Finolex Cables Ltd Spurts 3.16%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.1%

Finolex Cables Ltd has added 20.6% over last one month compared to 0.6% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.8% drop in the SENSEX

Finolex Cables Ltd gained 3.16% today to trade at Rs 588. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.1% to quote at 27661.42. The index is down 0.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd increased 2.08% and SKF India Ltd added 1.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 58.76 % over last one year compared to the 31.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Finolex Cables Ltd has added 20.6% over last one month compared to 0.6% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.8% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2225 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31941 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 608.65 on 22 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 305 on 22 Dec 2020.

