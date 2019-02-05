Fiscal Deficit Surges To 112.4% Of Full Year Budget Target

-
India's Fiscal deficit rose to 112.4% of the full-year budget target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore at the end of December following lower revenue collections, government data showed yesterday.
The fiscal deficit, or gap between Government's expenditure and revenue, was at Rs 7.01 lakh crore during April-December of the current financial year. At the end of December 2017, the deficit was 113.6% of the Budget Estimate (BE).
