Steel production rises by over 14 million tonnes in 3 years: Minister of State for Steel

Policy 2017 provides preference to domestically manufactured iron and steel

The total production in the country has increased from 88.98 million tonnes (MT) in 2014-15 to 103.13 mt in 2017-18. The for Steel, Vishnu Deo Sai, informed this in Lok Sabha today. The Government has notified the Policy, 2017 and the Policy for Providing Preference to Domestically Manufactured Iron and Steel (DMI&SP) in Government procurement, which create facilitative environment to improve domestic production and consumption of steel.

With a view to provide relief to the domestic industry, the took the following measures:

* Increased customs duty on steel in two phases-in June 2015 and August 2015, by 2.5% each.

* Minimum Import Price (MIP) imposed on specified in February 2016. MIP has since expired in February 2017.

* Imposed 20% Duty on Hot Rolled Coils, provisionally in September 2015 and finally notifying it in August 2016.

* Imposed Duty on Hot Rolled not in Coils, provisionally in August and finally in November 2016.

* Imposed Anti measures for HR Coils provisionally in August 2016 and finally notified in May 2017.

* Imposed Anti measures for CR Coils provisionally in August 2016 and finally notified in May 2017.

* Imposed Anti measures for Wire rods provisionally in September 2016 and finally notified in October 2017.

* Imposed Anti-dumping duties for provisionally in January 2017 and final notification issued in October 2017.

* Sunset review of SS Cold Rolled 600-1250mm wherein duties extended upto 2020. On China, additional Countervailing Duty (CVD) at 18.95% for 5 years from September 2017.

* Imposed Anti dumping duties on SS Hot Rolled in March 2014 valid upto 2020. On China, additional at 18.95% for 5 years from September 2017.

has also issued Quality Control Orders namely Steel and (Quality Control) Order, 2018 covering 47 and 6 stainless The Quality Control Order prohibits manufacturing / import of sub-standard / seconds and

The for Steel said has not been much impacted by the imposed by USA since India's exports to the USA were just around 2.2% before the imposition of the

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)