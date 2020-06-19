Flat opening likely

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 5 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed on Friday as investors continued to monitor the situation surrounding a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in some countries.

Meanwhile, a Chinese health expert said Thursday that a recent virus outbreak in Beijing is under control. The Chinese capital saw a jump in infections after more than 50 days without domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases.

In US, stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors weighed a resurgence in coronavirus infections and the possibility of a new round of shutdowns.

Back home, domestic shares ended with robust gains on Thursday, led by rally in banks and metal shares. Gains in HDFC twins and index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) boosted indices. The barometer S&P BSE Sensex jumped 700.13 points or 2.09% at 34,208.05. The Nifty 50 index rallied 210.50 points or 2.13% at 10,091.65.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 366.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,131.27 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 June, provisional data showed.

